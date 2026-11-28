Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently took the stage at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, delivering a musical evening that had fans cheering. However, one particular performance stood out, with the singer choosing to perform a classic composition featured in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A video of the moment, which took place on November 27, has since gained traction on social media, drawing attention to the unexpected musical crossover.

Atif Aslam performs Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic associated with Dhurandhar

During the concert, Atif sang 'Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain', a celebrated composition originally performed by legendary Pakistani qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1977. The composition was later reimagined as “Jaan Se Guzarte Hain” for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film version features vocals by Khan Saab and Shashwat Sachdev, with music by Shashwat Sachdev and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

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A concertgoer shared a video of Atif's rendition on Instagram. The clip quickly attracted attention, particularly because of the song's recent association with Ranveer Singh's film.

Internet reacts to Atif Aslam's Dubai performance

The performance prompted an interesting mix of reactions online. While several listeners appreciated Atif's rendition and celebrated the musical moment, others highlighted Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's original contribution to the composition.

Some users also pointed out that the song's connection to Dhurandhar: The Revenge comes through its recreated version, rather than being an entirely new composition made for the film. One user wrote, "It is a famous qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan." Another user wrote, "Bro. I heard it for the first time as a child. Dharundar was nowhere in existence back then. But yes Nusrat Fateh Ali khan was there. And his legend still lives on." "Just a minor correction ATIF ASLAM x NUSRAT FATEH ALI KHAN SAHAB", wrote the third user.

About Atif Aslam

Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Punjab, Pakistan, is a Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer, and actor known for his vocal belting technique and music blending Pakistani pop and Sufi rock. He began his music career in the early 2000s, initially with the band Jal before going solo. He released his debut solo album Jal Pari in 2004 and made his Bollywood playback debut in 2005 with "Aadat" in Kalyug.

He has given his voice for several albums, including Jal Pari (2004), Doorie (2006), Meri Kahani (2008), Raabta, and Subah Aye Na (2026), as well as tracks such as "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein," "Pehli Nazar Mein," "Tu Jaane Na," "Tera Hone Laga Hoon," "Jeene Laga Hoon," "Dil Diyan Gallan," and Coke Studio Pakistan performances like "Tajdar-e-Haram" and "Wohi Khuda Hai".