Pahalgam attack: Pakistani celebrities' Instagram handles blocked in India — Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam and more

Tensions are soaring between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Amidst this, the Indian government has taken strict measures against the neighbouring country. One of the recent actions came earlier this week when the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities were banned in India. Here's a list of the stars whose Instagram accounts have been blocked.
Fawad Khan
Fawad Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of Pakistan and has a huge fanbase in India. With million followers on Instagram, he's one of the actor whose social media was banned in India. After his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom Khoobsurat, he has starred in Indian movies such as Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. He was set to make his comeback within Bollywood with the movie Abir Gulaal, slated for release on May 9, 2025. However, the movie will not be released in India now.
Ali Zafar
Singer and actor Ali Zafar’s Instagram account is no longer accessible to Indian users. A household name in India, Zafar has appeared in few Bollywood films such as Dear Zindagi, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kill Dil and Chashme Baddoor among others. He has also known for his sung a few songs in Bollywood films such as Tu Hi Hain (Dear Zindagi).
Atif Aslam
Atif enjoys a massive fan base in India. From over two decades, he has created waves in the industry with his super hit songs. He has delivered numerous superhit songs such as Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein (Zeher), Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai), Pehli Nazar Mein (Race), Be Intehaan (Race 2), Jeena Jeena (Badlapur), and many more.
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan is one of Pakistan’s most famous and beloved actresses. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2017 with the film Raees. Since then, she hasn’t appeared in any Indian productions but continues to enjoy a huge following in India for her popular Pakistani television dramas.
Mawra Hocane
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane was also banned. She enjoys a massive fan following in India and gained widespread recognition through her Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, which marked her debut in the Indian film industry. In the movie, she played the role of a shy and decent girl named Saru.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Instagram was also banned in India. A well-known Sufi singer has enjoyed a magnificent success in Bollywood, delivering several chartbusters, many of which have become evergreen hits. He has sung popular songs such as Mann Ki Lagan (Paap), Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye (Kalyug), Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), and Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji (Ishqiya).
Hania Aamir
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was one of the first celebrities whose Instagram account was banned. She enjoys a huge fan following across the border and is loved by Indian fans for her videos on Bollywood songs.