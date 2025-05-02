Pahalgam attack: Pakistani celebrities' Instagram handles blocked in India — Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam and more

2 /8

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of Pakistan and has a huge fanbase in India. With million followers on Instagram, he's one of the actor whose social media was banned in India. After his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom Khoobsurat, he has starred in Indian movies such as Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. He was set to make his comeback within Bollywood with the movie Abir Gulaal, slated for release on May 9, 2025. However, the movie will not be released in India now.