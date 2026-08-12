/Atif Aslam opens up about his India ban: ‘I thank those who banned me’

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who became a household name in India, delivering songs that ruled the charts such as "Aadat," “Tera Hone Laga Hoon,” and “Jeene Laga Hoon,” saw his professional career come to a halt after Pakistani artists faced a ban in India following the 2016 Uri terror attack. After 10 years, the singer has finally broken his silence and opened up about the Indian ban, saying that despite the restrictions, his Indian fanbase never drifted away and revealed that many continue to listen to his songs through alternative means. He also expressed gratitude, saying the process changed the course of his career and helped him grow as an independent artist.

Atif Aslam opens up about India ban

It has been almost 10 years since Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was banned from India in the aftermath of the 2016 Uri terror attack. Sharing his experience, Aslam recently opened up about the restriction and how it pushed him to explore himself as an independent musician.

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In a conversation with Kris Fade for his YouTube channel, One on One with Kris Fade, Atif Aslam briefly discussed how Indian fans still listen to his songs. He said, "For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN, and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach."

Talking about his absence from the Indian music industry, Atif said the restrictions became a turning point in his career and continued to share a message for his Indian fans. “Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys. I have learned a lot from playback singing, and if this ban hadn’t happened, I think I would have been unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well. I thank those who banned me as well; otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to explore myself,” he stated.

Why were Pakistani artists banned from working in India?

In 2016, India experienced a brutal terror attack in Uri that killed several Indian soldiers and led political groups and citizens to take to the streets to protest against the working of Pakistani artists in India. Later, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors, singers, and technicians from the Indian film industry. The list included stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, and many more artists.

In February 2019, days after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the Indian film industry and warned of action against organisations that continued to employ them.

About Atif Aslam