There has been a lot of conversation surrounding two Pakistani shows in India in the past week. Calls for a ban on Pakistan’s first Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo started as soon as the first poster of the show dropped online, and demand just intensified after the trailer came out on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, screenings of popular Pak drama Dar-e-Nijaat were cancelled in Bengaluru over backlash. The ban on Pakistani artists and shows is still in place in India. Amid all the controversies, a video of Punjabi rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslman dancing together at a wedding in Dubai has been circulating on social media.

Atif Aslam and Honey Singh at Dubai wedding



Writer and emcee Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the wedding, shared a photo and a video of the singers dancing to songs by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq. The video shows Honey and Atif cheering for the bride and groom as they groove together. Sadiq also shared a photo of the two singers posing together.

He wrote, “Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend’s wedding! And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs too. Honey walked in looking every inch the icon that he is. Full of love and warmth and style on point. And then came Atif. Calm, composed and unassuming as ever. He kept his promise and showed up straight from rehearsals for his concert.”

He added, “I had the pleasure of hosting the evening as the emcee. This was also one of the commitments that meant I couldn't fly down to Karachi for #JBHSSL. Some promises are meant to be kept! And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. ❤️ Can happen only in Dubai!”

About the Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo controversy

On Wednesday, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be released or streamed on Netflix India. The letter referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms in India to stop streaming Pakistani content.



“We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote. It added that “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.”

Also read: Pakistani drama Bengaluru screenings cancelled after severe backlash

While the show is set for a global release on the OTT platform on December 4, there is no word on whether it will get a release in India.

About the shows

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu romantic novel of the same name. The show is being touted as one of the biggest shows of Pakistan, featuring some of the most prominent names of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan, among others. Created and directed by Momina Duraid, it is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.