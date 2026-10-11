/Venezuela approves Starlink to operate, expanding Musk’s Latin America footprint

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim President, has approved Elon Musk's SpaceX-operated satellite internet service provider Starlink to operate in the country. The move is part of a deal between the Venezuelan government and the US company, a development which was announced in a statement official statement by the government on Friday.



The move has been marked as a new development for Starlink's operations in Latin America. This will continue the company to expand its global presence and subscriber base using the satellite internet service. The system gets internet connectivity through a network of satellites in low Earth orbit.



The company's service has reached beyond individual consumers to include businesses, aviation, maritime operators and government customers. Starlink's satellite internet operation has kept expanding globally, bolstered by the launch of additional satellites and a growing range of services for different types of customer segments.



The company’s portfolio spans connectivity solutions for both individual consumers and enterprises, along with specialised offerings for aviation, maritime and government clients, extending its footprint into sectors that often struggle with internet access through conventional means.

Starlink's entry into India still pending

According to information reported by Reuters, Venezuela’s government did not disclose further specifics regarding the agreement’s terms, the anticipated launch timeline, or the extent of Starlink’s planned operations within the country. This authorisation arrives at a moment when satellite-based internet services are carving out an increasingly prominent role in the global connectivity landscape, as providers work to widen their coverage through expanding satellite networks and services designed around varied user needs.