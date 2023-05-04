Top 10 world news: Russia blames US for drone strike, India raises border dispute with China, and more

The developments taking place in the Russia-Ukraine conflict dominated the global headlines on May 4th, as Russia accused the US of orchestrating the drone strike on the Kremlin on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Zelensky in The Hague today called on the International Criminal Court to bring the Russian leader to justice for his "war crimes" in Ukraine. India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar took on his Chinese counterpart in a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO foreign ministers' summit and raised the three-year-old border dispute. Pakistan was again rocked by two terrorist attacks on Thursday which resulted in the killing of at least 8 teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Russia calls US 'mastermind' of drone attack in Kremlin, Washington refutes claim The Kremlin on Thursday accused the United States of playing the role of 'mastermind' in the drone attack which took place over the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was claimed to have been carried out by Ukraine.

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar raises border dispute with Chinese counterpart India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Pakistan: Eight teachers killed in separate shootings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says report Eight teachers were killed in two separate shootings in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday (May 4). According to a report by Geo TV, the shootings took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil.

Breakthrough! US approves world's first RSV vaccine: All you need to know The world's first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, was approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday. This breakthrough in science took 60 years to materialise.

$445 million required to help 860,000 people fleeing Sudan by October: UN The United Nations said on Thursday (May 4) that it was preparing for an exodus of 860,000 people from conflict-torn Sudan. UN said that USD 445 million would be needed to support these people just through October.

Ukraine will not join NATO during war, Zelensky says after meeting European leaders Zelensky on Thursday clarified that his country will not join NATO during the war with Russia. "We are realistic, we know we will not be in NATO during the war," he said after meeting Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo.

India: Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in police encounter Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (May 4) gunned down gangster Anil Dujana who is an accused in 18 cases of murder.

Kohli vs Gambhir feud - Why RCB star won't pay 100% match fee punishment after tussle with LSG mentor Virat, who bags a whopping Rs 14 crore for a season, won’t be paying the amount of fine directly with the decision in RCB’s hands to decide on whether to deduct it from his salary.

'Manipur is burning': Olympic medallist Mary Kom appeals for calm amid violence in her home state Veteran boxer Mary Kom, one-time Olympic medal-winner boxer and Rajya Sabha MP appealed for calm, on Thursday (May 04), after widespread violence in her home state Manipur amid protests against the decision to include the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.