India: Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in police encounter

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (May 4) gunned down gangster Anil Dujana who is an accused in 18 cases of murder. The encounter took place in a village in Meerut District in the western part of Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the gangster opened fire at the police Special Task Force (STF) which retaliated. The gangster's car crashed into a pole. Dujana was recently released from prison on bail.

The encounter took place on the day when polling for the first phase of urban local body elections was taking place in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's major poll plank has been its "strict" handling of law and order.

Days earlier, gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad and his accomplice were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police. A couple of days later, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were gunned down in Prayagraj by three men while they were being escorted to a hospital by the police.

"Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team led by Additional SP of UP STF Brijesh Singh, in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. He fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing." said Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh STF Amitabh Yash.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that a case of extortion was also lodged against Dujana at Dadri Police Station of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The officer said the state police have been keeping tabs on 65 gangsters, including Dujana.

"According to preliminary information, Anil Dujana was going to meet some of his gang members. The SUV he was travelling in collided with an electric pole after being surrounded by the STF team," Kumar said.

Kumar said that two pistols and several cartridges were recovered from Dujana's vehicle. But he did not specify whether Dujana was alone or whether he was accompanied by some of his gang members.

Dujana had over 60 cases, including 18 of murder, lodged against him in western Uttar Pradesh districts and Delhi, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

