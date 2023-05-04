Ukraine will not join NATO during war, Zelensky says after meeting European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday insisted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war crimes in Ukraine. Zelensky made this statement while delivering a speech at The Hague, where the International Criminal Court (ICC) is based. While referring to Putin, Zelensky said, “We all want to see a different Vladimir here in the Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law."

“I'm sure we will see that happen when we win," he said, adding, "Whoever brings war must receive judgement." The ICC in March had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for allegedly deporting children from war-ravaged regions of Ukraine. On the flip side, Russia has rejected ICC’s allegations and jurisdiction over its conflict with Ukraine, which it prefers to call a “special military operation.”

Ukraine not seeking NATO membership during war

Zelensky on Thursday clarified that his country will not join NATO during the war with Russia. "We are realistic, we know we will not be in NATO during the war," he said after meeting Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo. He further added, "But we want a very clear message that we will be in NATO after the war."

Key points from Zelensky’s speech at The Hague

Zelensky again called for setting up a war tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its “war crimes” in Ukraine. Zelensky claimed that Russia committed 6,000 war crimes in April alone, which led to the death of at least 207 Ukrainian civilians, including children. He also thanked the Dutch leadership for its unwavering support of Ukraine and for supplying it with weapons. He reiterated that a war is won by “force of arms.” He referred to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as “the war we didn't want, the one we have to make the last - and we will do it"

The speech comes in the backdrop of ‘Ukraine drone strike’ controversy

Zelensky delivered his speech in The Hague a day after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the Kremlin with its kamikaze drone. The Kremlin said it perceives the attack as an attempt on Putin’s life.