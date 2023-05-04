'Manipur is burning': Olympic medallist Mary Kom appeals for calm amid violence in her home state

Veteran boxer Mary Kom, one-time Olympic medal-winner boxer and Rajya Sabha MP appealed for calm, on Thursday (May 04), after widespread violence in her home state Manipur amid protests against the decision to include the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Violence broke out following the Meitei community becoming a part of the ST category. It is to be noted that the community comprises half the state's population. Hence, the move has been challenged by other communities as they believe it will prevent their access to government jobs as well as admission to educational institutions.

Mary spoke to the news agency ANI and said, "The situation in Manipur makes me unhappy... earlier I could not even imagine this much violence. Since last night it has become more frightening."

Also Read: SC closes proceedings on wrestlers plea after registration of FIRs

The boxer also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and said, "I ask the state and central governments to take steps and (to) maintain peace and security... this is my request. I respect all people. Why can't all of us live in peace... this is my question. If we live in peace it will be better for all of us. It is also unfortunate some people have lost family members in this violence." My state Manipur is burning, kindly help @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @rajnathsingh @republic @ndtv @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/VMdmYMoKqP — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 3, 2023 × In addition, Mary said, "As soon as possible this should end... I pray to God everything settles down. My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," she tweeted, tagging prime minister Narendra Modi and his office, as well as home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh."