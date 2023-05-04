India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar raises border dispute with Chinese counterpart 

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Times of India reported that the ongoing border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was the prime focus of the discussions held between the two leaders. Issues related to wider interactions and cooperation on international platforms like G20, SCO and BRICS were also discussed. A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.



Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS. pic.twitter.com/hxheaPnTqG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2023 × Second meeting in the last two months The meeting between Jaishankar and Gang held Thursday was their second in the last two months. Gang visited India in March for G20 foreign ministers’ summit. During their last meeting, Jaishankar reportedly told Gang that India-China relations were "abnormal" because of the lingering border dispute.

The Jaishankar-Gang meeting comes just a week after the defence ministers of both nations met in New Delhi on the sidelines of a conclave of the SCO defence ministers. The meeting took place on April 27. Jaishankar also met Russian FM Lavrov Jaishnkar earlier met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, where the leaders reportedly discussed global issues of mutual interest. Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia.



Appreciated Russia's support for India's SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS. pic.twitter.com/cgfhATd8D4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2023



Appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS. pic.twitter.com/cgfhATd8D4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2023 × Ukraine conflict dominated the talks, although it was not clear if trade talks were brought up. India has been incessantly importing cheap Russian oil since the war started in Ukraine, triggering concerns in New Delhi about the growing trade imbalance in Russia’s favour. Standoff between India and China India and China are locked in a territorial dispute for the last three years following a bloody clash in Galwan Valley in 2020. India, on several occasions, has made it clear that the ties between the two nations should be based on three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

China's foreign minister to travel to Pakistan China's Minister for Foreign Affairs Qin Gang will travel to Pakistan after attending the two-day SCO foreign ministers' meet in India's Goa. Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also attend the event. He will be the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in nearly 12 years.