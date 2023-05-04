Pakistan is committed to the SCO forum, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday shared a video message ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bilateral meetings scheduled for the day in Goa. In the brief clip shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan minister spoke about his plans in India and Pakistan's stance on the gathering of this key multilateral forum.

The main agenda for the SCO forum, since its formation, has been to combat terrorism and promote peace in the region. India on many forums has rebuked Pakistan for its state-sponsored terrorism.

In the video, Bilawal was seen saying that Pakistan is committed to the SCO forum and the country takes it in all its seriousness. The Pakistan minister added that he is looking forward to holding talks with the members of the SCO grouping.

"On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," Zardari tweeted ahead of his arrival.

India is the chair of SCO for 2023 and in alignment with its commitment to work together with all the nations in the region, New Delhi had extended its invitation to Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto. On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO.



During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look… pic.twitter.com/cChUWj9okR — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 4, 2023 × Bilawal Bhutto would be the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since 2011. As per reports, Islamabad said that he will not hold any meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

The Pulwama attack severed India's already strained ties with Pakistan. India, in retaliation, gave a befitting response to Pakistan by attacking the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019.

Watch | Iran seizes Panama-flagged oil tanker in Tehran on judicial order | World News | WION × Another blow to the relations was when India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's Article 370. Pakistan reacted by suspending trade relations with India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE