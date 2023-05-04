Wagner leader says Ukraine counter-offensive has begun; Kherson shelling toll rises to 21

In an audio message published on social media, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russia’s Wagner Group, on Wednesday (May 3), said he believes that Ukraine has “already begun” its counter-offensive. This comes after he claimed that his forces have seen heightened activity by Ukrainian troops along the front lines.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the death toll from Russian strikes on the country’s southern Kherson region has risen to 21 after authorities in Kyiv said Russian strikes hit both the city and nearby villages.

The Pentagon, on Wednesday, announced a $300 million military aid package to Ukraine as it prepares for the spring counter-offensive.

Wagner chief about Ukraine’s spring offensive

In the clip posted on social media, Prigozhin also said that the “active phase” of Ukraine's counteroffensive would begin in the coming days. “I believe the advance of the Ukrainian army has already begun...We are seeing the greatest possible activity both on the perimeter and within the front lines,” said the Wagner chief, as quoted by Reuters.

He added, “I therefore believe that it has all already started. And I believe it will all enter an active phase in the very near future. It could be a matter of days.” This comes as the Ukrainian forces have long promised to launch a counteroffensive and start taking back territory in the east which Russia has occupied after it began its invasion in February 2022.

In a subsequent statement, Prigozhin said his forces have advanced some 700 feet in the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut which has witnessed some of the most intense battles since the conflict began, reported Reuters.



He also reiterated his complaint about the Russian government ignoring his pleas to increase supplies of shells and said, “We only have resources for a few days. They (ministry of defence) ignore all requests from Wagner.”

Zelensky about shelling in Kherson

Zelensky took to Telegram and said, “As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!” Officials in the region also imposed a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting Friday. The Ukrainian president also said the strikes hit “a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station.”



He also published images of bodies and wounded people on the floor of a supermarket and said “The world needs to see and know this.” According to Kherson prosecutors, who have since called these attacks “massive,” 12 people were killed in the city and others in nearby villages.

“On the morning of May 3, Russian troops began massive shelling of the city of Kherson and the region's settlements,” said the prosecutors, as quoted by AFP.

United States announces more aid for Ukraine

The United States, on Wednesday, announced that it is sending a new $300 million military aid package to Ukraine which will also include “additional ammunition” for the US-provided HIMARS.

Among other weapons, are “howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armour capabilities,” which the US says, “Ukraine is using to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.” Notably, the US has now committed a little over $35 billion in military to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

