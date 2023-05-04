At least 14 killed, 25 injured in bus-truck collision on Egypt highway: Reports

At least 14 people were killed and 25 others were injured after a bus collided with a heavy transport truck on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt on Wednesday (May 3) said a report by news agency Reuters, citing medical and security sources. The incident occurred on the Assuit-Kharga highway, around 400 kilometres away from the capital city of Cairo.

The state news agency MENA quoted New Valley governor Mohamed el-Zamlout as saying that 17 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and those injured were taken to the hospital. Reportedly, the incident took place in New Valley province which shares a long border with neighbouring Libya.



Egypt witnessed over 7,000 deaths in 2021 due to road accidents which reports have attributed to reckless driving, lax traffic rules and poor road infrastructure.

This a developing story...More to follow





