Pakistan: Eight teachers killed in separate shootings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says report

Eight teachers were killed in two separate shootings in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday (May 4). According to a report by Geo TV, the shootings took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil. The police said that unidentified gunmen shot seven teachers in the staff room of the Government High School, Tari Mangal. All these teachers were at the building to perform their examination duties.

In the second incident in Parachinar, which falls in Upper Kurram, a teacher was killed while he was in a moving vehicle, the report said. The police said that the teacher was identified as Mohammad Sharif and he belonged to the same school. Sharif, who was in a car, was shot while he was travelling on the Shalozan Road.

After these two incidents, the ongoing matriculation examinations, which started on April 28, were postponed until further notice.

A search for the killers is on, but police have not been successful so far. Further details are awaited.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan President Arif Alvi condemned the killings.

"President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the killing of 8 teachers in Upper Karam and Para Chinar The President of the country expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of teachers on duty in two incidents The attack on teachers by the enemies of knowledge is condemnable," Alvi's tweet, roughly translated from Urdu, read.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE