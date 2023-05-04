Succession finale runtime revealed and it is HUGE: 'It's like a movie'

The final episode of Succession's ongoing season 4, which will wrap the show, has been revealed. Titled With Open Eyes, the episode will run for 90 minutes, which is the same length as a feature-length film. Nicholas Britell, the composer of the HBO show's main theme and background music, revealed the same while speaking to Variety. "It’s 90 minutes. It’s a huge episode — like a movie," he said. Succession revolves around the Roy family, a clan of powerful media moguls based in the Big Apple, led by the Rupert Murdoch-like Logan Roy (portrayed by the legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox).

He's the mastermind behind the global media giant known as Waystar Royco and is getting ready to pass on the reins to his children. Cue the power struggle. But just when you think you've got it all figured out, Logan has a change of heart and decides to stick around. And he seems to be thriving on power, improving health-wise.