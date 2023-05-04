Succession finale runtime revealed and it is HUGE: 'It's like a movie'
The series finale of HBO's Succession will run for 90 minutes, revealed composer of the show Nicholas Britell.
The final episode of Succession's ongoing season 4, which will wrap the show, has been revealed. Titled With Open Eyes, the episode will run for 90 minutes, which is the same length as a feature-length film. Nicholas Britell, the composer of the HBO show's main theme and background music, revealed the same while speaking to Variety. "It’s 90 minutes. It’s a huge episode — like a movie," he said. Succession revolves around the Roy family, a clan of powerful media moguls based in the Big Apple, led by the Rupert Murdoch-like Logan Roy (portrayed by the legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox).
He's the mastermind behind the global media giant known as Waystar Royco and is getting ready to pass on the reins to his children. Cue the power struggle. But just when you think you've got it all figured out, Logan has a change of heart and decides to stick around. And he seems to be thriving on power, improving health-wise.
The show, which has won an impressive 13 Emmy Awards (thus far), explores themes of family, power, wealth, and corruption, as the Roy siblings navigate their complicated relationships with each other and their father, while also trying to outmanoeuvre each other in the battle for control of the company. Succession has been praised for its sharp writing, strong performances, and its depiction of the corrupting influence of wealth and power.
The third episode of the fourth season, Connor's Wedding, the show killed off Logan. It is being called one of the biggest deaths in TV history, on par with Ned Stark's death in Game of Thrones.
