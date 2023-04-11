Succession season 4 episode 3: After Logan's death, what's next for the Roys?

Succession season 4 episode 3: The death of Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession has left audiences, including this scribe, reeling. Who knew an episode titled Connor's Wedding' will take the wind out of so many collective sails? The episode itself was a tour-de-force in television writing and acting, and might just be the best episode of the show. It made me (and, I expect, most of you) grieve for somebody who was basically a monster. He was known for his ruthless business tactics, uncompromising demeanour, and almost eerie ability to manipulate those around him to maintain his power and control. He also thrived on his bullying, overcoming ill health by the sheer force of his will.

With Logan gone, there is a power vacuum at the top of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate that he built from the ground up and controlled with an iron fist.

The consequences of Logan's death

There are going to have far-reaching consequences for the Roys and the media industry as a whole. Logan had a complex relationship with his children. His four offspring — Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor — have all been affected in different ways by his passing. Kendall, who had been vying for control of the company and battling his father for years, was forced to confront the reality of his loss and his own shortcomings as a son.

As he sees it, he had been so consumed by his desire to take over Waystar Royco that he had lost sight of the emotional cost of his actions. The weight of his father's death will weigh heavily on him. He realises that his relationship with Logan had been defined by power struggles rather than love and affection. That is mostly Logan's fault, of course, but Kendall is not going to see it that way. Because, and this is important, he is not his father.

Roman, on the other hand, had always been the most subservient of the children. He had long struggled with his father's expectations and often found himself playing second fiddle to his siblings. His guilt over the last words he ever spoke to his father (where he called him c*nt for forcing him to apprise Gerri about her dismissal from the company) on voicemail that Logan may or may not have checked will endure. The suddenness of his father's demise only makes his feelings of remorse more acute. He even might feel that those last words may have played a role in the death of Logan.

Shiv, the only daughter in the family, had earlier been trying to forge her own path away from the Roy family. She had moved to New York and taken a job in politics, distancing herself from the family's media empire. However, Logan's illness and the ensuing power struggle pulled her back into the fold, forcing her to confront the legacy and future of Waystar Royco. She was torn between her loyalty to her family and her desire to chart her own course. Now that Logan is dead, she lost the father who, in his own twisted way, loved her the most among his kids.

And then there was Connor, the black sheep of the family. He had always been something of an outsider, estranged from his siblings and often mocked by his father. His relationship with Logan was strained at best, and he struggled to come to terms with the fact that his father had never truly loved him. Logan's sudden passing has left Connor with a mix of emotions, from grief to bitterness, and he found keeping busy and going on with the marriage was one way of dealing with his grief.

Succession season 4 episode 3: The impact of Logan's death goes beyond the Roys

But the impact of Logan's death will not be limited to his children. The entire media industry was thrown into chaos as the news of his passing spread. Waystar Royco, the company that Logan had built, was now without a clear leader. Shareholders, employees, and competitors were left wondering what would happen next. The power struggles that had defined the Roy family were now playing out on a much larger stage.

In the wake of Logan's death, the Roys are forced to come together to mourn their loss and figure out what to do next. The question of who would take over Waystar Royco looms large, with each of the children jockeying for position. Kendall is the obvious choice, but his past mistakes made him a risky pick. Roman had been loyal to his father but lacks the experience to lead. Shiv is a wildcard, with her loyalty to the family in question. And Connor was a long shot, with little experience in the media industry.

The power struggles that had been simmering beneath the surface of the family dynamic will now play out in full view. Each of the children will have to confront their own motivations and desires, as well as their relationships with each other. The legacy of Logan Roy hangs over them like a cloud, and the question of whether they could preserve it or tear it apart will be a constant source of tension for the rest of the episodes.

The road ahead is filled with twists, turns, and heartbreak. Logan Roy's death, after all, shook the foundation of the Roy family and the media industry as a whole, leaving behind a legacy that will be felt for years to come.

