Breakthrough! US approves world's first RSV vaccine: All you need to know

The world's first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. This breakthrough in science had taken 60 years to materialise.

The single-dose shot, manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant GSK, has been developed to safeguard patients of 60 years of age and older from lower respiratory tract sickness brought on by RSV, reported the New York Post.

“Our focus now is to ensure eligible older adults in the US can access the vaccine as quickly as possible and to progress regulatory review in other countries,” Tony Wood, the chief scientific officer at GSK, said in a statement.

RSV, which generally causes mild, cold-like symptoms, can make older people and young children very ill.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious virus is blamed for more than 60,000 hospital admissions, 6,000 or more fatalities of US people 65 and over, and 100 to 300 deaths of children under the age of five each year.

The CDC also predicts that up to 80,000 kids under the age of five be hospitalised every year as a result of RSV.

According to the FDA, it examined data from a clinical trial in which Arexvy was given to 12,500 people, while the same number received a placebo. It says immunisation decreased the likelihood of getting severe RSV-associated LRTD by 94 per cent and RSV-associated LRTD by 83 per cent.

The injection site soreness, exhaustion, muscular pain, headaches, and joint stiffness are the most often reported side-effects to the immunisation.

“With this vaccine, Americans over the age of 60, and particularly those with underlying health conditions like COPD, asthma or congestive heart failure, will have a vaccine to help protect against potentially serious outcomes from RSV,” Dr. John Kennedy, the president of the American Medical Group Association, said a statement.

Ahead of the RSV season, which is expected to begin in the autumn, GSK promises to make the vaccination accessible to senior citizens.

Other RSV vaccines are expected soon.

Researchers had anticipated that Pfizer's RSVpreF vaccine would receive FDA approval as the first RSV vaccine.

With the agency's approval, the shot — the first RSV vaccine for expectant mothers — might be given to pregnant women in their late second or third trimesters. This is anticipated to happen in August.