The 'smallest detected skin cancer' turned out to be melanoma. Know its symptoms

A team of dermatologists discovered the world's smallest skin cancer after Christy Staats visited her dermatologist over a suspicious red spot underneath her eye. The spot was detected to be "Melonama." Dr Alexander Witkowski, an assistant professor of dermatology at the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Poland, claimed it to be almost invisible to the human eye since the tiny spot was 0.65 mm in size and difficult to spot. The American Cancer Society has predicted that almost 97,610 cases of melanoma will be detected this year, FirstPost reported. According to the university, melanoma only accounts for one per cent of skin cancer cases, yet has a significant number of fatalities. Here's everything you need to know about melanoma and the smallest skin cancer ever detected.

What is melanoma?

The American Cancer Society stated melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes (cells that give the skin its colour) start to grow out of control. It can appear anywhere on the skin but is more likely to begin from the chest, back and areas like the neck and face. Cells in any part of the body can become cancerous and spread to other areas of the body.

As quoted by NDTV, it is one of the deadliest skin cancers which is caused by ultraviolet (UV) light emitted by the sun and is used in sunbeds.

What are the symptoms of melanoma?

The main symptom of this deadly skin cancer is a new mole or changes in an existing one, which can be anywhere on the body.

Another important symptom is a spot that looks different from all other spots on your skin. Other warning signs include a sore that doesn't heal, the spread of pigmentation, and redness or swelling of the mole.

How was the "smallest skin cancer" detected?

After the skin condition was discovered, Dr Witowski diagnosed Christy Staats with cherry angioma, non-cancerous skin growth.

The expert clicked its pictures using a Sklip smartphone attachment, which is designed for skin experts to take a close look at skin growth. He then performed reflectance confocal microscopy (RFM), illuminating and highlighting the spot, which revealed these atypical cells are present in melanoma patients.

He then claimed it to be the smallest type of skin cancer detected.

The university team was presented with a World Guinness Record for the discovery.

Can melanoma be cured?

Yes, it can be cured but only when it's at the earliest stage, meaning when the cancer cells are present in the epidermis or the outermost skin layer. Treatment needs to ensure that all abnormal cells are eliminated, by removing melanoma along with some borders of the skin.

In the case of Staat, the cancer was found before it could spread to other parts of the body.

Consult an expert in case you notice anything abnormal on your body.