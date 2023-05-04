Kohli vs Gambhir feud - Why RCB star won't pay 100% match fee punishment after tussle with LSG mentor

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli was seen involved in a heated exchange with former India teammate Gautam Gambhir in the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The exchange took place on Monday, May 1 and as a consequence of the issue, both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100 percent of their match fees. But why will Virat not pay the entire amount of the punishment? What happened between Gambhir and Kohli? Kohli was extra animated throughout the match with RCB making quick inroads into the LSG line-up while defending a paltry 126. The drama started in 17th over of the LSG's chase when Kohli got into a heated exchange with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who was Naveen's batting partner at the time and an on-field umpire, had to intervene to calm both players down. The match was almost over by the time the verbal fight broke out between the two players with LSG needing 40 off the last three overs and just two wickets left, including one of injured skipper KL Rahul.

Both Kohli and Gambhir were then fined 100 percent of their match fees without any suspension.

ALSO READ | Ashes: Unsurprised by the approach but we aren't tempted - Alex Carey plays down matching ENG's Bazball style What are the rules? As things stand, any fine imposed on a player is not deducted directly from the player as the franchisee pays the amount at the end of the season, totaling all the offences throughout the campaign. The match fees acquired by the players are registered with the IPL governing council and thus a fine equivalent to their salary is imposed after being found guilty.

At the end of the season, the franchises have the right to deduct the amount from the player’s salary or not while they make the payments to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Also if a team is eligible for certain prize money at the end of the campaign, the fine amount is deducted from it rather than the franchise making any payments.

So Virat who bags a whopping Rs 14 crore for a season won’t be paying the amount of fine directly with the decision in RCB’s hands to decide on whether to deduct it from his salary.

Virat will next take center stage on Saturday in his hometown of Delhi as RCB take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

