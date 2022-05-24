Top 10 world news: Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe speaks to WION, Tedros re-elected as head of WHO, and more

Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights near Japan as leaders of the Quad group (Japan, the US, India and Australia) met in Tokyo. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to WION.

Exclusive | Will Japan host US nukes? Here's what former PM Shinzo Abe has to say

WION's Managing editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay had an exclusive conversation with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who talked about his country's nuclear policies and the prospect of hosting nuclear weapons for its ally the United States.

In joint statement, Quad condemns terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks

Quad members US, Japan, India and Australia in a joint statement denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the "importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks."

During Quad Summit, Japan scrambled jets after Russian and Chinese warplanes flew near airspace

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday (May 24) said that Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights near Japan as leaders of the Quad group (Japan, the US, India and Australia) met in Tokyo.

Tedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization

The World Health Organization's (WHO) members re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General by a strong majority for another five years, the president of the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday.

Putin survived assassination attempt two months ago: Ukraine military official

According to a Ukrainian military official, Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt. The admission comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as speculation over Putin's health.

DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Attorney General Karl Racine of the District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in connection with the Facebook Cambridge Analytica incident.

No longer anyone called Mitsotakis in my book, Erdogan attacks Greek PM

Amid differences with Finland and Sweden over NATO membership, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that he no longer recognises Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Davos booster for $18 billion fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

A global health fund has raised a third of the $18 billion it says is needed to reverse setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and combat AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

Priest turns porn star at 83

An 83-year-old former priest gave up his job to become a porn film star. The retired priest Norm Self recently appeared in his first adult film and described his experience as "delightful".

Hacked police files reveal Uyghur detention camps in China: Report

As the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet visits Xinjiang, a report claims data hacked from Xinjiang police shows photographs of the incarceration programme being conducted by the Chinese government.