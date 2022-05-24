In joint statement, Quad condemns terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks

Quad members US, Japan, India and Australia in a joint statement denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the "importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks."

"We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks," the joint statement said.

Also Read: Quad vs China: All four countries have recently had confrontations with China

The group said it remains focused on "harnessing critical and emerging technologies to enhance the prosperity and security of the region.

"We'll advance interoperability and security through the signature of a new MOC on 5G supplier diversification and open RAN," it said.

"We underscored unequivocally that the centerpiece of the international order is international law, including the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," the statment said.

The Quad is committed to cooperation with partners in the region who share the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Individually and collectively, we will further strengthen our cooperation with Pacific island countries, to enhance their economic well being," it added.

Watch | QUAD Summit 2022: Indian PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Japanese PM Kishida

The statement also added that the group is committed to "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" and is "deeply concerned" about the crisis in Myanmar.

In the 5G technology sphere, the Quad joint statement said it welcomes Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity while emphasising "interoperability and security".

"In an increasingly digital world with sophisticated cyber threats we recognize an urgent need to take a collective approach to enhancing cybersecurity," the statement said.

Key highlights:

Cooperation with partners in the region on free and open Indo-Pacific.

Maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order including in the East and South China Seas.

Further strengthen cooperation with Pacific island countries.

Reaffirm UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which demands Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

Importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism consistent with FATF recommendations.

Quad partners have collectively pledged $$ 5.2 billion to the COVAX AMC.

Recognising the urgent need to address climate change as emphasised in the latest IPCC reports.

Official launch of the Quad Fellowship programme. The Quad Fellowship will bring 100 students to the United States each year to pursue graduate degrees in STEM fields.

Work together to create an Earth observation-based monitoring and sustainable development framework.

Maritime Domain Awareness and HADR: Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) designed to work with regional partners to respond to humanitarian and natural disasters, and combat illegal fishing.



(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.