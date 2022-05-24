Tedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Photograph:( Reuters )
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former health minister from Ethiopia, has been re-elected as Director-General by a strong majority for another five years by the World Health Organization's (WHO) members through voting by secret ballot.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) members re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General by a strong majority for another five years, the president of the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday.
The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.
Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former health minister from Ethiopia, who has steered the UN agency through a turbulent period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had to use a gavel several times to interrupt the applause.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday: "Just re-elected as Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved. Germany recently overtook the United States as the UN health agency's top donor.
Today at #WHA75 Member States re-elected @DrTedros to serve a second five-year term as Director-General of the WHO. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's new mandate officially commences on 16 August 2022.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 24, 2022
