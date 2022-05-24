Exclusive | Will Japan host US nukes? Here's what former PM Shinzo Abe has to say

As leaders of the four QUAD nation members met in Tokyo for the fourth meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, WION's Managing editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay had an exclusive conversation with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Speaking on the sidelines of the summit that took place on Tuesday (May 24), Abe talked about his country's nuclear policies and the prospect of hosting nuclear weapons for its ally the United States. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the growing Chinese aggression towards Taiwan, the minister had earlier in February of this year suggested that Tokyo should consider hosting nuclear weapons.

When asked about his suggestion that Japan should host US nukes, Abe said "I think there is a strong alliance between US and Japan when it comes to the security of Japan, specifically with regards to the nuclear deterrence power US holds"

He added that there is a need to ensure that the system needs to be updated, and refined over time, but that a nuclear deterrent would also help ensure Japan's own safety.

Japan, which is the only country to have suffered through a nuclear attack, has for over a decade adhered to three non-nuclear principles; that it will not create, acquire, or allow nuclear weapons on its soil.

However, Abe said that Japan should now cast off the taboos surrounding the possession of nuclear weapons following the war in Europe.

“We need to understand how security is maintained around the world and not consider it taboo to have an open discussion."

Abe's suggestion was quickly rejected by the current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who said that given Japan's non-nuclear principles the idea is unacceptable.

