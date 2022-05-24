Exclusive | On the sidelines of Quad Summit 2022, former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe talks to WION

As the head of states from Australia, India, Japan and the United States gathered for a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group (QUAD), WION talked to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The exclusive conversation took place on the margins of the Tokyo Quad Summit as part of WION's Global Leadership Series.

Also read | A day after 'defending Taiwan by force' comment, Biden says no change to policy of strategic ambiguity

During this exclusive interview, a wide range of topics were discussed, including the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan, as well as Japan's special relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is one of the founders of the QUAD alliance, spoke with Palki Sharma Upadhyay, WION's Managing Editor, about US President Joe Biden's stance on Taiwan and defending it by force.

The former Prime Minister of Japan had an interesting reaction to Biden's statement. He said that as per him the statement was by design, adding that the US President said what he did because he wanted to send out a message.

Local newspapers have described Biden as gaffe-prone. The White House also had to roll back the statement, adding that Washington's policy on Taiwan remains unchanged.

Also read | Quad Summit 2022: Maritime security initiative to track ‘dark shipping’ in Indo-Pacific

Talking about the possibility of China invading the island nation, Shinzo Abe said that he believes America's policy vis-à-vis Taiwan is undergoing a shift.

The exclusive interview will be aired at 2030 IST (8:30 pm). Stay tuned.

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.