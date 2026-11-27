Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure has urged greater coordination on maritime security and the blue economy following the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting hosted by India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of the gathering, Mr Faure described the meeting as successful, with proposals from Seychelles accepted by member states. “One of the main points that we made was the need for us to work together collectively to ensure that there is concrete action taken in maritime security in the blue economy,” he said.

Foreign minister Faure highlighted the spillover effects of the West Asia conflict on Indian Ocean trade routes. Shipping costs, transit times and insurance premiums have risen because of disruptions linked to attacks and blockages, he noted.

“There is a need for countries to respect international law, to respect peace,” he said, adding that non-belligerent states continue to bear the economic costs.

He welcomed India’s initiative, alongside Liberia, on the safety and security of seafarers, stating, “We support this position.” External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar had also addressed the issue during the meeting. India has lost several seafarers in Hormuz, Black sea to the ongoing conflicts in that part of the world.

On broader security challenges, Mr Faure pointed to a resurgence of piracy that had largely been contained by 2016–17. “This crisis in West Asia has given the opportunity for criminals to come back on the rampage,” he said. He called for stronger maritime domain awareness, information sharing, joint exercises and escalation of coordination to the UN and regional levels.

Seychelles currently chairs the Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activities and hosts a regional centre for operational coordination. It works with Madagascar’s regional fusion centre, the European Union and India. Mr Faure stressed the value of collaboration between the western Indian Ocean maritime architecture and India’s fusion centres. “We need to do more work in this direction,” he said.

India holds the IORA chair for 2025–2027 and has announced grant of $ 500,000 for IORA's institutional and financial capacity-building. The group, Indian Ocean Rim Association IORA expressed concern over "safety and security of vessels and seafarers and call for ensuring their safety and security".

On bilateral ties, Mr Faure described the relationship as long-standing and “fantastic,” with shared regional visions. Following reciprocal high-level visits earlier in 2026z including President Patrick Herminie’s trip to India in February and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance as guest of honour at Seychelles’ 50th independence celebrations in June, implementation of a major Indian financial package is advancing.

Progress includes work on 1,008 housing units, 250 electric buses, a technical education centre and a modern hospital gifted by India. “We are moving very fast,” he said. India has also provided food supplies amid the impact of West Asia conflict.