/'From cheating to lying...': Vance rallies in Alaska, suggests Democrats will cheat in US Midterms

Americans go to the polls on November 3 for elections that will shape the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency and as announced by the president, Republicans have started their campaign with full force. US Vice President JD Vance addressed a campaign rally in Alaska and said that it is Republicans' midterm election firewall ​in their bid to retain control of Congress. He was rallying with voters for Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican locked ‌in a tight reelection campaign with Democratic former Congresswoman Mary Peltola. With polls in mind, Sullivan was made the face of ​Trump administration $200-billion energy investment package ⁠in Alaska that includes a South Korea-backed pipeline. In 2024, Alaskans voted for Trump by a 13-point margin.

Addressing the crowd at Fairbanks International Airport, Vance said, "The Democrats are obsessed with this state this cycle. They see the Last Frontier as their last best hope to take America in a far left direction, to impeach ​Donald Trump, to turn off the energy project that we are building all across this state and to throttle this state and this country's incredible progress." He even went on to claim that Democrats are trying to steal the state's elections. "Now we all know this: They are ruthless. They will do whatever they need to do, right up to cheating and right up to lying, right up to putting somebody on the ballot who has no reason to be there other than to help them steal an election," Vance told rallygoers.