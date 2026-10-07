/Flydubai cockpit attack: Could Israel lose its US Visa Waiver status over security lapse?

Could the Flydubai incident cost Israel its place in the US Visa Waiver Programme? Israel is concerned that the United States could reassess its compliance with the Visa Waiver Program following security failures exposed by the attempted hijacking of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, according to a report by Israeli outlet Walla.

Why? The concern centres on whether Israel received and properly reviewed information about the Omani co-pilot who allegedly attacked the captain of FlyDubai Flight FZ1073 with a cockpit crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Notably, the United States has not publicly indicated that it is taking action against Israel. A senior State Department official told Walla that the department does not comment in advance on possible actions as a general matter.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why Israel's visa waiver status may be under scrutiny

According to the Walla report, one of the requirements of Israel's participation in the US Visa Waiver Program is that Israeli authorities receive and review information concerning passengers and air crews arriving in the country. The Flydubai incident has raised questions over whether that process worked as intended.

The concerns come amid mounting scrutiny of Israel's system for vetting foreign airline crews. The Times of Israel reported that the Transportation Ministry has said it does not conduct background checks on foreign pilots, while the ministry also said it did not have access to the crew list for the ill-fated flight.

At the same time, Israeli authorities have said flydubai had been instructed to carry out the required checks on its crews. The Transportation Ministry said the airline had confirmed in writing that it had implemented restrictions on crew assignments for flights to Israel.

US delegation reportedly heading to Israel

The Times of Israel reported that a US delegation is expected to visit Israel to review its compliance with the security requirements attached to the Visa Waiver Program.

The delegation was reportedly in the United Arab Emirates examining aviation security procedures before coming to Israel. The review would focus on whether Israel is meeting the conditions agreed upon when it joined the programme in 2023.

Israel joined the US Visa Waiver Program in 2023, allowing eligible Israeli citizens to travel to the United States for short stays without obtaining a conventional visa, subject to approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA.

How the flydubai attack exposed security gaps

The attempted hijacking occurred on September 30 aboard Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar using a cockpit axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The pilot and several Israeli passengers helped subdue him.

The aircraft eventually made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The incident prompted an investigation across several countries and renewed questions over how al-Hammami had been cleared to serve on a flight to Israel.