/Flydubai co-pilot’s alleged photo goes viral; Oman Air had reportedly flagged him over extremist views - BIG revelations

The Omani pilot suspected of attacking a fellow pilot aboard a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight had previously been removed from a role at Oman’s national carrier over concerns about his alleged extremist views, according to a CNN report citing two anonymous sources. The pilot has been identified as 28-year-old Omani citizen Hamam al-Hammami by the sources, an Israeli official and Saudi state media.

Who is Al Hammami? Latest revelations about the shadowy figure below

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Al-Hammami, as per the CNN report, was born in the UAE to an Omani father and Syrian mother and spent several years in the UAE.

A LinkedIn profile under al-Hammami’s name showed that he worked at Oman Air for seven years before leaving in February 2025. He subsequently joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and left in January 2026. The profile has since been deleted.

A regional diplomat told CNN that al-Hammami had been removed from flight training at Oman Air because of concerns over his alleged radical views and was assigned another role at the airline. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the suspect was believed to have undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination”.

A picture, allegedly of the co-pilot behind the horrific attack, is going viral on social media. WION has blurred the face while awaiting authorities to formally confirm the identity.

How was he cleared for the Flydubai flight?

An Israeli official told the publication that al-Hammami had worked for Flydubai for about eight months. Notably, Flydubai has said it could not comment while the incident was under investigation.

Deleted social media posts raise serious questions

Two posts appeared on al-Hammami’s LinkedIn profile around nine hours after the incident, although it was unclear who uploaded them or whether they had been scheduled beforehand, reports CNN. One post contained cockpit videos filmed aboard Boeing 737 Max aircraft. One clip, geolocated by CNN to Dubai International Airport, showed an El Al aircraft.

The footage included the flight number OMA624 and the date October 11, 2023. That flight number corresponds to a route between Dubai and Muscat and coincides with the period al-Hammami reportedly worked for Oman Air.

Other clips showed aircraft belonging to El Al and Israeli carrier Arkia. The video ended with photographs of former al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, who carried out a 2009 suicide bombing that killed nine people, including seven US CIA personnel and contractors.

A second post contained an AI-generated image depicting the three holy sites in Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem, accompanied by a poem about rejecting humiliation, not fearing death and defending dignity.

Deleted posts reportedly showed extreme views

According to the report, a now-deleted Twitter account bearing al-Hammami’s name also had posts discussing religion, marriage and gender. One 2022 post allegedly was about his mother struggling to find him a prospective wife who would accept his reported conditions that she wear a niqab and stop working after marriage.

Other posts criticised mixed-gender workplaces, claiming they had a corrupting influence on women.

CNN said nearly 3,000 deleted posts from 2021 and 2022 were analysed using an AI-powered semantic search model.