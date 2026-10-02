Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was stabbed by his co-pilot during a Flydubai flight but, despite that, saved 180 lives with his bravery, is recovering well at a hospital in Abu Dhabi and remains in good spirits. The health update came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Machchhar and heard him recount his experience during the horrific cockpit attack. According to a health update shared previously by India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, who met the captain and his family at the hospital, Machchhar remains in good spirits. “He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in the UAE,” Mittal told Prasar Bharati.

Was 'fighting for my life'

Machchhar told Modi that he was “fighting for my life” after suffering multiple wounds, but realised that the aircraft was going down and that he had to act. “At that moment Sir, I was fighting for my life,” Machchhar said.

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He explained that his 17 years of flying experience, including 11 years as a captain, helped him understand what was happening to the aircraft even after he had fallen down. “And I know even with my eyes closed that what is happening in the plane.”

Machchhar said that once he realised the aircraft was descending, he made one final effort to reach the cockpit door. “When I had fallen down, then I felt that the aircraft was going down. And I knew that if Smit does this last push, the door is just there,” he said. He managed to open the door, allowing passengers and others to enter the cockpit and confront the attacker.

Machchhar told Modi that although he was fighting to save himself, he also knew he had a responsibility towards everyone aboard the aircraft. “I was doing it for my life. But at the same time, I knew that I could not let them all die,” he said.

The Indian pilot also spoke about what he turned to during the crisis. “Whenever I get a chance, I say only one thing. I say only Hanuman Chalisa. Even at that time, I said only Hanuman Chalisa,” he told Modi. He said he was trying not to focus on his injuries as he recovered. “I am not thinking of it as a wound. Because it will be even more difficult for me to recover. I am thinking of it as a journey.”

Machchhar said he expected recovery to take time but remained confident. “It will be a slow journey. It will take time. But I am very confident that I will recover very soon.”

'Hero' captain in good spirits

Mittal said the captain's condition had brought relief to his family and the Indian mission. “I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well; he's quite stable,” the ambassador said.

Mittal described Machchhar as “smiling and also laughing” and said the pilot was receiving good medical care.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Machchhar was initially treated at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following the incident before being shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued treatment and recovery.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai remain in contact with local authorities, the MEA said.