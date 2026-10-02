Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Oct 2) spoke to Indian pilot Smit Machchaar, the Indian pilot injured in the Flydubai cockpit attack, and heard directly from him about the ordeal aboard flight FZ1073. Modi applauded Machchhar's courage during the incident and wished him a speedy recovery. The conversation came as the pilot continues to recover at a hospital in Abu Dhabi after being seriously injured when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

During the call, Captain Machchhar described what happened in the cockpit and "what gave him courage,” the officials said. PM Modi praised his bravery and wished him a swift recovery.

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Who is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Captain Machchhar was in command of Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when he was attacked by the co-pilot. Israeli officials have said the co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, stabbed the captain and tried to take control of the aircraft.

Despite serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, officials and passengers have said. Other crew and passengers then entered the flight deck and overpowered the attacker. The Boeing 737 was diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, in north-western Saudi Arabia. More than 170 people were on board.



The captain was taken to hospital in Tabuk, and later on to a UAE hospital. India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, has met the captain and said he was in good health, talking openly, smiling and laughing, with high morale. “It has been a relief for us,” Mittal said, adding that the pilot was receiving the best medical care and thanking UAE authorities for their support.

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Indian PM Modi has previously described the pilot as a hero whose courage helped avert "another 9/11" type attack, and has said India is proud of him. He had earlier spoken to the pilot’s wife and parents.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft descending rapidly before the emergency landing. Israel scrambled fighter jets amid early fears of a hijacking. The UAE’s aviation regulator has said it is investigating a security incident that was brought under control before the diversion. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Captain Machchhar a “true hero,” saying his actions helped prevent a catastrophic mid-air disaster.