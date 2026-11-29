Bangladesh's coast guard rescued 317 people on Sunday (November 29), including Rohingya refugees, from a boat en route to Malaysia, arresting seven suspected human traffickers after intercepting the vessel. The rescue operation was launched by the Coast Guard in Teknaf, near the Myanmar border.



This comes after officials received input about a trafficking network moving people illegally to Malaysia by sea, the Coast Guard confirmed in a statement. "During the operation, a suspicious boat was signalled to stop. However, it ignored the signal and attempted to flee rapidly towards the sea," it said.

Vessel intercepted

The Coast Guard chased down and successfully intercepted the vessel off the coast. Interrogation of those rescued individuals revealed that several trafficking syndicates had been smuggling Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals to Malaysia.



"The syndicates lured these individuals with promises of a better life abroad, high-paying jobs, and low-cost travel," said the Coast Guard's media officer, Lieutenant Commander Suman Al Mukit.



Bangladesh currently shelters over a million Rohingya refugees, the majority having escaped a violent military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. Many of them remain confined to vast camps near Cox's Bazar along the Myanmar border, where human traffickers often target refugees desperate for work or a way out of the country.