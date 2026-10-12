/Google launches Fitbit Edge: Tracks all your fitness activities and offers AI-powered workout plans

Google has introduced the Fitbit Edge, a new wearable designed to sit between the slim Fitbit Air band and the Pixel Watch. Priced at $179.99, it combines a lightweight band-style design with an OLED display for viewing directions, notifications, weather updates and music controls.

The new device also brings Gemini-powered fitness coaching, health monitoring features and improved tracking accuracy. With up to seven days of battery life, the Fitbit Edge aims to offer smartwatch-style information without requiring users to charge it every night.

Fitbit Edge features an OLED display and AI health coach

The Fitbit Edge adds a screen to the fitness-focused band format, allowing users to check information without reaching for their phones. Google says the wearable can automatically recognise and log up to 100 activities, including running, cycling and walking. It also supports more than 50 exercise modes and provides on-screen prompts during workouts, such as reminders to increase effort or take a break.

Like the Pixel Watch and Fitbit Air, the Edge works with Google Health Coach, powered by Gemini. A Google Health Premium subscription is required to use the coach. The service can use a person's fitness, health and medical information to create weekly routines and workout plans, then adjust them around their schedule.

Health Guardian, improved GPS and sleep tracking

The Fitbit Edge includes Google's Health Guardian feature, designed to identify notable changes in health measurements over time, including indicators associated with blood pressure and insulin resistance.

Google announced these features at the Pixel Watch 5 launch in August. They are intended to help users spot changes in their health data, rather than replace professional medical advice. Google claims the Edge's built-in GPS is 40 per cent more accurate than that of the previous generation. Sleep-stage detection is also said to be 15 per cent more accurate, potentially improving sleep summaries and coaching recommendations. These are company-reported improvements; real-world results may vary depending on usage and conditions.

Fitbit Edge price, colours and availability

The Fitbit Edge is available to preorder through the Google Store, with retail availability scheduled for October 27.

Key details include:

- Price: $179.99

- Battery life: Up to seven days

- Water resistance: Up to 50 metres

- Colours: Obsidian, Fog, Olive and Canyon

- Special edition: Stephen Curry edition priced at $219.99