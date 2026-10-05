/West Indies call up Amir Jangoo as cover for injured Jewel Andrew for India T20Is

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo has been added to the team’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who suffered a finger injury during the third ODI on Saturday. The 19-year-old hurt his finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover. He was taken to hospital for scans, which confirmed that there was no fracture, however, he did not bat later in West Indies’ successful run chase.

Andrew remains under observation by the West Indies medical team and has not yet been ruled out of the T20I series.

Jangoo joins the squad after an impressive ODI series against India. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 58 in the first ODI, followed it with a 114 in the second game and made 67 in the third, finishing the three-match series with 239 runs.

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His tally was the third-highest across both teams, behind India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

Jangoo has played seven T20Is since making his international debut in Dec 2024 and has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 120.74. His addition gives West Indies another wicketkeeping and batting option ahead of the T20I series.

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The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6), with Jangoo hoping to continue his strong form in the shortest format.

West Indies updated T20I squad