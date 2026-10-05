/Skipper Iyer reveals what changed momentum in India's favour vs Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 final

Shreyas Iyer led India to a 19-run win over Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final to successfully defend the gold medal. Chasing 212, Pakistan gave a good fight, scoring 192/6, but lost the match by 19 runs to settle for the silver. India had pinned Pakistan down at 39/2 in the powerplay, which became 39/3 on the first ball after the powerplay before Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub put up a fight. Iyer also acknowledged that the wicket of Ayub was what changed the momentum in India's favor.

Skipper Iyer on what changed the momentum in India's favor in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final

Nawaz and Ayub had added 87 runs for the fourth wicket before Shivam Dube struck to break the partnership. Nawaz, who scored 96 off 51 balls, couldn't get enough support from the other end after Ayub was dismissed for 29.

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"I basically paced their [fifth and sixth bowlers'] overs pretty well, that's what I felt, and especially when the run rate is about 13 to 14, we know that the batter, he is going to take charge, and one wicket is going to change the momentum, shift the momentum towards us," Iyer said to the broadcaster after the final on Saturday (Oct. 3). "So that's what happened, and that crucial wicket of [Ayub] - I don't remember the name of the batsman - that changed the momentum."

What's next for India?

India will now take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series at home, which begins on October 6 in Lucknow. The second match of the series is on October 9 (Ranchi), the third T20I on October 11 (Indore), the fourth T20I on October 14 (Hyderabad), and the final T20I on October 17 (Bengaluru).