/Double blow for India as Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana suffer fitness setbacks; unlikely for NZ tour: Report

Team India has been hit by a double blow as Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana suffered fitness setbacks, making them doubtful for the New Zealand series. The two have been recovering at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Pandya has been away from competitive cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2026, and Harshit last featured during the England white-ball leg in July this year.

A Dainik Jagran report claims that although Pandya was inching closer to recovery after completing batting, bowling and fielding workloads, he suffered a fresh setback during the match simulation and complained of pain in his right calf. The report also added that Pandya has been put on Vitamin D medication following an MRI scan and will undergo bisphosphonate therapy.

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Harshit Rana has suffered low-grade left quadriceps pain during the match simulation. The lanky bowling all-rounder is also said to be down with fever, sore throat and cold, and likely to be eased back into action upon fully recovering.

Meanwhile, India will tour New Zealand for five T20Is, five One-Dayers and two Tests, starting October 22 in Christchurch. The white-ball leg concludes on November 15, with the first Test starting in Wellington on November 23. The second Test will get underway in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The two-match Test series falls under the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, where New Zealand (72.22 PCT) sit in third place and India at fifth (51.52 PCT). For India to qualify for the 2027 WTC Final, they must beat New Zealand 2-0.

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New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the T20I squad for the India series, with seasoned all-rounder Mitchell Santner named the captain.

New Zealand T20I Squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith