/IND vs URU, international friendly: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will wrap up their three-match FIFA international friendly schedule when they take on two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on Tuesday (Oct 6) at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 0-4 defeat against five-time World Cup winners Brazil in their previous outing on Saturday (Oct 3).

Despite enjoying the backing of more than 50,000 passionate fans, India could not prevent Brazil from securing a comfortable victory.

However, India showed some positive signs early in the game, especially during the first quarter, as Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams impressed with their performances against the South American giants.

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India will now look to put up another strong fight and hope to score against Uruguay.

Uruguay, meanwhile, head into the game as favourites after beating South Korea 4-2 in their previous friendly. However, they will not be able to take India lightly, considering the Blue Tigers held Panama to a 1-1 draw in Bengaluru last month.

India will also benefit from the absence of Uruguay captain and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. The midfielder will miss Tuesday’s match after suffering a Grade 3 sprain in his left ankle last month.

Despite Valverde’s absence, Uruguay have plenty of top-class players in their squad, including Jose Maria Gimenez, Ronald Araujo, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez.

All you need to know about the India vs Uruguay international friendly

When and where will the India vs Uruguay international friendly take place?

The India vs Uruguay international friendly will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday (Oct 6).

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What time will the India vs Uruguay international friendly start?

The match between India and Uruguay will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Uruguay international friendly in India?

The international friendly between India and Uruguay will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can fans watch the India-Uruguay friendly online in India?