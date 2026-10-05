/Sahibzada Farhan named Pakistan T20I captain as Salman Agha sacked for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan has appointed Sahibzada Farhan as the new T20I captain, replacing Salman Ali Agha, who was sacked and dropped from the squad for the home T20I series against Sri Lanka. The opening batter Sahibzada, who led Pakistan to a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Games final against India, will lead the Men in Green in the three-match series starting October 9. Pakistan has also recalled batter Hasan Nawaz, who scored a blistering 96 in the gold medal match, after a year, with premium quick Naseem Shah also earning a call-up to the T20I side.

The right-handed batter Sahibzada, who made his T20I debut eight years ago in 2018, reemerged on the international scene following his heroics in the Asia Cup last year. Taking India’s premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners made him an overnight star, before his consistent performances earned him an ODI cap in March this year. Farhan was Pakistan’s most experienced batter at the Asian Games and led them to a second-place finish behind arch-rivals India.

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Hasan last featured for Pakistan during the 2025 Asia Cup before dropping out of contention following mediocre outings. Naseem Shah, who last played an international game during the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent in February this year, is back in Pakistan colours. The right-arm seamer has also returned to the ODI squad for the tri-series including Sri Lanka and England.

Razaullah, the right-arm quick, who impressed with his pace on his Test debut in Birmingham and followed it up with a breathtaking cameo with the bat, earned his maiden ODI and T20I call-up.

Salman Agha, however, is part of the ODI squad.

Meanwhile, the ODI setup sees fewer drastic changes, with premier quick Shaheen Shah Afridi retaining his ODI captaincy. The One-Day squad also includes talismanic Pakistan batter Babar Azam but not Mohammad Rizwan, who is under investigation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA).

Pakistan's T20I series against Sri Lanka begins on October 9, with Rawalpindi hosting all three matches. The ODI tri-series starts on October 18, with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the opener in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan T20I Squad against Sri Lanka –

Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI squad for Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and England -