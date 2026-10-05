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Pakistan Champions withdraw from World Championship of Legends after 2025 fallout

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 20:49 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 20:49 IST
Pakistan Champions withdraw from World Championship of Legends after 2025 fallout

Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL season 3 Photograph: (Pakistan Champions)

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Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the third season of the World Championship of Legends after the Pakistan Cricket Board refused to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the players, bringing weeks of uncertainty to an end and ruling the team out of the tournament.

Pakistan has officially withdrawn from World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 due to “unforeseen circumstances”, ending its campaign in the 2026 tournament. The Pakistan Champions’ opening match against Bangladesh Champions on Oct 3 was postponed due to technical reasons, after which the team confirmed its decision to pull out of the ongoing season.

“Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue,” WCL said in a statement.

Pakistan Champions had finished runners-up in the first two editions of the tournament. They lost to India in the 2024 final before suffering a defeat against South Africa in the 2025 title clash.

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During the 2025 edition, India Champions refused to play their scheduled semi-final against Pakistan Champions, citing geopolitical tensions and public sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack.

As a result, Pakistan Champions advanced directly to the final without playing the semi-final.

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The Indian squad, featuring former internationals such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa, chose not to take the field amid tensions between the two countries.

It was the second time in the 2025 tournament that India Champions pulled out of a match against Pakistan Champions. The two teams were initially scheduled to meet in the group stage, but India Champions also decided not to play that fixture.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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