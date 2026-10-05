/IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series against the West Indies after winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, with the first T20I set to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6). The remaining four matches will take place in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Oct 9, 11, 14 and 17, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer, who recently guided India to gold in the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026, will lead the team in the T20I series. Tilak Varma has been named his deputy.

Ten players from India’s Asian Games gold medal-winning squad have been included in the T20I team, while, three players who featured in the ODI series have also retained their places.

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West Indies, meanwhile, have made several changes to their squad, bringing in eight new players, including T20I specialists Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein for the series in India.

The visitors will hope their experienced T20 players can help them register a rare T20I series victory on Indian soil.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs WI, 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday (Oct 6). The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the first T20I between India and West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs WI, 1st T20I?

The livestream of the first T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir