/India name strong squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026, Bhuvneshwar to lead

India have named fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in their squad for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes tournament, which will be held from Oct 30 to Nov 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The 12-team tournament will see India placed in Group C alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Bhuvneshwar has been appointed captain.

Bhuvneshwar has played for India across all three formats since making his international debut against Pakistan in a T20I in Dec 2012. He has also captained Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and led Sunrisers Hyderabad as a stand-in skipper in the IPL.

Krunal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, will be joined by Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, T Natarajan, Rahul Tewatia and Rahul Tripathi in India’s squad.

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All seven players are still active and have not retired from international cricket. They also featured in the 2026 IPL, with three of them playing in the final.

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Bhuvneshwar has not played for India since the T20I against New Zealand in Nov 2022. He attracted attention for a possible return to the national white-ball teams after finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2026 IPL, but he has not received a call-up yet.

Among the seven players selected for the Hong Kong Sixes, only Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia have not played for the senior India team. Tewatia was included in India’s T20I squad for the England series in Mar 2021 but did not get a game. Shashank, meanwhile, is yet to receive an India call-up.

India will hope for a better run in the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes after their 2025 campaign ended early. They started last year’s tournament with a two-run DLS win over Pakistan but lost their next matches and were knocked out.