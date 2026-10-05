/'Doing things for social media’: Akmal criticises Ayub’s celebration after Sooryavanshi’s wicket

Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub dismissed Indian teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match on Saturday and celebrated the wicket with a baby cradle gesture. Sooryavanshi did not respond and quietly walked back to the pavilion. However, Pakistan failed to build on the early breakthrough and could not stop India from posting a strong total and eventually failed to chase down the target.

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal criticised Ayub’s celebration and said players should focus more on their performances instead of trying to attract attention on social media.

“These things have been happening for a long time. Our performance hasn’t been great, but we are doing things for social media,” Akmal said on a sports discussion show.

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“The management should think about this. It’s international cricket. No matter whether he is 13, 14, or 15, he’s playing international cricket. Saim Ayub is not a kid. He should focus on his performances.”

Ayub’s celebration also quickly backfired, as in the same over, Indian batter Abhishek Sharma hit back by smashing Ayub for a six and two boundaries. India went on to post a commanding total and eventually won the match to claim the gold medal.

As a result, Ayub’s celebration was remembered more as an unnecessary distraction than a significant moment in the match.

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Meanwhile, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is the only Indian athlete on TIME magazine’s prestigious list, which the American publication announced last week. The Bihar-born youngster is also the youngest person on the list and one of just seven athletes selected.

“This year’s list-makers are pushing boundaries, creating new possibilities, and advancing their fields and communities around the world,” said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley.