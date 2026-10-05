/Bellingham only has one Nations League goal, so why does Roy Keane think England star can become one of the 'greatest of all time'

England beat Croatia 7-0 in their UEFA Nations League group-stage match on Saturday (Oct. 3), their second win in three matches so far, with their only loss coming against world champions Spain in their opening fixture. For England, Harry Kane (8', 53') and Bukayo Saka (45', 68') scored a brace each, while Jude Bellingham (21'), Anthony Gordon (39'), and Morgan Rogers (87') scored one goal each. Former Ireland footballer Roy Keane, however, opined that it is Bellingham who can become "one of the greatest players of all time."

Why Keane thinks Bellingham can be one of the all-time greatest players

The goal against Croatia was Bellingham's first in the UEFA Nations League, but the Real Madrid midfielder has scored in 11 of the 13 matches he has started for England since the FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old, along with skipper Kane, has become the fulcrum of Thomas Tuchel's English side.

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"I have been praising him for being fantastic in possession, but what he is doing out of possession lifts all these players," Keane said to ITV after England's win, as quoted by Sky Sports. "If you have a player who is that good in your team, who is amazing in possession and is playing for Real Madrid and doing brilliant things, but his work rate off the ball, that will inspire all the other players."

What's next for England?

England next face Czechia on Tuesday (Oct. 6) in their next group-stage fixture and will take confidence from their 2-0 win against the same side nearly a week ago on September 29. After Czechia, England will again be up against Croatia on November 12 before closing out the group stage against Spain on November 15.