/ICC fines India and West Indies over slow over-rate in Chandigarh ODI

The ICC fined Indian and West Indian players for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh last Saturday (Oct 3). Indian players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees, while West Indian players were fined 10 per cent. The hosts were found four overs short of the required target once time allowances were considered, and the visiting side was deemed two overs short, with the ICC imposing respective fines.

India had already won the three-match ODI series 2-0 entering into the final One-Dayer, with the West Indies playing for pride in New Chandigarh.

India won the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets, riding on hundreds from captain Shubman Gill and talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

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In the second ODI, the West Indies created history by breaching the 400-mark in ODIs for the first time, only for India to chase the 405-run target by eight wickets. Gill was again on song, hitting his second ODI double hundred (223*) and helping India complete their highest successful run chase and the second-highest overall (behind South Africa’s 438 vs Australia, 2006).

Hope Stars for WI in New Chandigarh

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Shai Hope’s latest century, however, surpassed West Indian veteran Brian Lara’s tally of most ODI hundreds in the second ODI, taking his career tally to 21 centuries. This knock, however, came in a winning cause as West Indies chased 352 to complete their highest successful chase in 50-over cricket.

For India, KL Rahul smashed a brilliant 129*, helping them post a fighting total. The in-form West Indian captain registered his highest ODI total (162*) as the visitors won the final match to deny India a 3-0 series sweep.