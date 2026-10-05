/England lock in 50-over warm-up match ahead of Australia ODIs, T20Is

England want to leave no stone unturned in their quest for another 50-over world title, which begins with the ODI tri-series in Pakistan followed by the eight-match white-ball leg Down Under. England will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is starting November 13. They have added one 50-over warm-up match ahead of the series. England will play Western Australia in Perth on November 7, six days before their series opener at the Optus Stadium. Adelaide and Hobart will host the second and third ODIs on Nov 15 and Nov 18, respectively.

While England are expected to field a full-strength team for the three ODIs, keeping the 50-over World Cup in sight, most of their Test stars could be rested for the five T20Is from November 21 to December 2 as they prepare for the away Test tour of South Africa that follows.

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Similarly, the Aussie Test quicks need to be managed between the away South Africa Tests, which conclude on October 31, and the home four-match Test series against New Zealand that begins on December 9.

Meanwhile, England were criticised for not scheduling a warm-up match in Perth ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes tour. Instead, they played an intra-squad match on a relatively slower surface at Lilac Hill, a club ground in Perth’s eastern suburbs, before losing the opener at the Optus Stadium inside two days.

Brendon McCullum, who was England’s Test head coach during the last Ashes, revealed a change in approach ahead of the white-ball leg in Australia.

"Aside from Jos [Buttler], Joe [Root] and Adil Rashid, there's not a lot of experience in that side," McCullum said last month. "You've got to try to navigate what you can and try to include what you can alongside the opposition you're playing and make sure they are of high quality."

While WA’s ODI A-listers like Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are unlikely to be made available just six days after the completion of the third Test in South Africa, quicks including Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson and Mahli Beardman could be possible inclusions.

England vs Australia 2026 Full Schedule –