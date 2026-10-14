/SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Cummins hints at Renshaw order shift as Rabada prepares to return

Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma have updates for their key players ahead of the second Test in Gqeberha. Australia outclassed South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test in Durban, with Matt Renshaw emerging as the hero for the visitors. The left-handed batter registered his highest Test score (190) in the first innings before scoring a valiant 82 in the second, propelling Australia to sit in the driver’s seat. Bavuma, however, boosted South Africa’s morale with positive news about seamer Kagiso Rabada’s potential comeback to the playing XI for the second Test.

Will Renshaw bat up the order?

Plenty of discussions broke out following Renshaw’s standout performance in Durban, with several experts back home suggesting his promotion in the batting order. Although he made his Test debut as an opener almost a decade ago, Renshaw’s purple patch at number five in the ODIs forced Australia to play him at the same position in the series opener at Kingsmead, where he flourished big time.



Considering Australia is also keen on bringing the best of makeshift opener Travis Head, who was a regular middle-order batter in Australia’s XI for the longest time, Cummins hinted at swapping places for the remainder of the series.



"Give us a few days; we'll look at the conditions of the next Test. I mean, it's got to be pretty compelling to move Renshaw from there," Cummins said. "But we've seen Travis Head down at No. 5 as well. We're always working out the six batters or seven plus [Alex Carey], and how is that going to function as a whole? So, if anything, I still think he [Renshaw] can be a great opener, and now he's got another string to his bow that he's found this week."



Pressing on being flexible with the playing XI, given the conditions, Cummins said, "We're pretty certain that we like Marn [Labuschagne] at No. 3, Smithy at No. 4, and then, the six and seven felt pretty locked up. I think bringing in Maddo (Nic Maddinson), we really like the idea of bringing that flexibility, that unlocks a lot [such as] Trav back to No. 5, Renners down to No. 5, even Maddo himself at five. We haven't had that option [in] the last few years where we feel like we've got plenty of options at the top.



"We're very big on that flexibility. I know you're probably sick of us talking about it, but why not next week we have different openers if the conditions take us somewhere different, or swapping out the batting orders between innings. I think having the structure that we do now with a few guys that can open, that's really unlocked that,” he continued.

Rabada set to return for 2nd Test

South Africa played mediocre cricket in Durban, with none of the fast bowlers, barring Anrich Nortje, doing much damage to the Aussies.



Rabada, their premier pacer, was left out of the playing XI as he continued to recover from his hamstring injury.

Speaking on his injury update, captain Bavuma said, "'KG' looks good. I think SuperSport (TV) kept showing him on the big screen bowling. He's as bubbly as ever within the changing room.



"His non-selection was more from a precautionary point of view given the extra couple of days. So he's got the extra couple of days.

