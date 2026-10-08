/Arctic Open: PV Sindhu storms into quarterfinals, set to face Intanon after four years

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Arctic Open 2026 with a straight-games win over Japan’s Riko Gunji in Vantaa, Finland, on Thursday (Oct 8). The sixth-seeded Indian, competing at the BWF Super 500 event, beat Gunji 21-15, 21-15 in 49 minutes to reach the last eight, where she will face top seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Intanon, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, defeated India’s Tanvi Sharma 21-18, 21-7 in her second-round match to reach the quarterfinals.

Sindhu and Intanon have faced each other 13 times on the BWF Tour, with the Thai player winning nine of those encounters, however, their last meeting came in 2022.

Coming to the match, Sindhu had to work hard in the opening game as Gunji stayed level at 15-15. The Indian then stepped up her game, winning six points in a row to take the first game.

The second game also remained close until the score reached 13-13. Sindhu again produced a strong finish, winning eight of the next 10 points to seal the match in straight games.

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Meanwhile, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy were knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles event.

World No. 31 Srikanth won the opening game against Canada’s Brian Yang but could not maintain his momentum, as the Canadian, ranked 34th in the world, fought back to win 15-21, 21-15, 21-13.