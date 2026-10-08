/'You can’t beat experience': India assistant coach on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return

India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience and recent IPL performances were key factors behind his return to the national team after a four-year gap. Kotak suggested that with Jasprit Bumrah unavailable and several young bowlers gaining experience in England, the selectors may have wanted an experienced player in the squad, especially with the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. Almost four years later, the 36-year-old has made his return after consistently performing well in the IPL.

Kotak was speaking to reporters ahead of India’s second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Thursday (Oct 9).

“In England, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can’t beat experience. The young bowlers are doing well and performing consistently, which is why they are getting selected, but at some stage, you also need experience. So, I think that might have been one of the reasons,” Kotak said.

“Another factor could be that Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL over the last two seasons. The selectors may have felt that his experience would be useful in New Zealand conditions. Obviously, he has been performing well, and we need that experience, so they must have picked him with that in mind,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed a strong run with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), taking 45 wickets in 31 IPL matches at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.52, while helping the team win back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026.

In IPL 2026, Bhuvneshwar finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, claiming 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.89 and an economy rate of 7.95.

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