/South Africa name XI for 1st Test vs Australia, Rabada misses out

The ICC World Test Championship holders, South Africa, have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead Stadium on Thursday (Oct 9). The three-match series will begin in Durban before moving to Gqeberha for the second Test and Cape Town for the final match. All three Tests are part of the World Test Championship cycle, making a strong start important for both sides.

South Africa will be without pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who is still working on his recovery and fitness after an injury. Anrich Nortje, meanwhile, returns to Test cricket for the first time since playing against the West Indies in 2023.

Temba Bavuma will captain a balanced South African side that features a mix of experienced players and young talent. Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs will form the core of the batting unit.

Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen provide all-round options, while Kyle Verreynne will keep wicketkeeping duties. The bowling attack includes spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, along with pacers Nortje and Jansen.

Rabada has not played competitive cricket at any level since representing Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May this year.

South Africa playing XI