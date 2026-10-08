/IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will face Shai Hope’s West Indies in the second match of the five-game T20I series on Friday (Oct 9) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India head into the game with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener.

Iyer scored a match-winning century in the first T20I to guide India to victory. The Indian batters had a solid outing despite losing two early wickets, with Iyer and Ishan Kishan putting together a crucial partnership.

With the ball, India kept West Indies to 171, with Naman Dhir and the spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, playing important roles. West Indies, meanwhile, struggled to find consistency with both bat and ball in the opening game.

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs WI, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Friday (Oct 9). The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second T20I between India and West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs WI, 2nd T20I?

The livestream of the second T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir