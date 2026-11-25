Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (Nov 25) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s lotus symbol is the face in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections and that “everyone knows who is who”, when asked about the party’s chief ministerial face. However, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that once the election results are out, the party will decide the CM.

Speaking at an ABP News conclave, Yogi Adityanath was asked about BJP's CM face. He responded saying that all the BJP candidates, including him, will contest the polls on the party’s lotus symbol. When Keshav Prasad Maurya was asked the same question, he rejected reports suggesting a rift between the two. “The BJP will seek votes in the 2027 assembly polls on the party’s symbol. I fight from Gorakhpurl; I have been fighting from that seat. Whatever the party decides, I will fight from there,” he said.

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What Keshav Prasad Maurya said?

At the conclave, the deputy CM said: “He is our current chief minister...once the lotus blooms, a BJP chief minister will emerge again. As for who exactly that BJP chief minister will be, that is something decided only after the elections. After the polls, the elected lawmakers, in consultation with the party’s central leadership and parliamentary board, decide who the chief minister will be.”

Clarifying on the rift between the top leaders, he said: “The NDA is not a crowd of separate parties pulling in different directions but one team that will sit across the table, talk face-to-face, and decide together. This serves as a message to the SP and Congress – wrestling isn't done this way; it happens face-to-face, with everyone sitting together at the table. There is no dispute here,” he added.

UP Elections 2022